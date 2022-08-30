Lansing USD 469 goes on lockdown due to Lansing Correctional emergency headcount

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lansing Unified School District 469 announced Tuesday that it is doing a precautionary lockout of all schools, except for Lansing High School, due to an emergency head count at the Lansing Correctional Facility.
The district said in the announcement, that the lockout, which means nobody is allowed to enter or exit the school buildings, is a precautionary measure.
The lockout will be lifted once the district is "given the all clear" by Lansing Correctional Facility.
This story will be updated as additional information is available.