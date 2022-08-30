Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Lansing USD 469 goes on lockdown due to Lansing Correctional emergency headcount

Lansing Correctional Facility
Dale Messing/KSHB 41 News
Lansing Correctional Facility
Lansing Correctional Facility
Posted at 1:19 PM, Aug 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-30 14:19:07-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lansing Unified School District 469 announced Tuesday that it is doing a precautionary lockout of all schools, except for Lansing High School, due to an emergency head count at the Lansing Correctional Facility.

The district said in the announcement, that the lockout, which means nobody is allowed to enter or exit the school buildings, is a precautionary measure.

The lockout will be lifted once the district is "given the all clear" by Lansing Correctional Facility.

This story will be updated as additional information is available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock