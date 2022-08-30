Lansing USD 469 goes on lockdown due to Lansing Correctional emergency headcount

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lansing Unified School District 469 announced Tuesday that it is doing a precautionary lockout of all schools, except for Lansing High School, due to an emergency head count at the Lansing Correctional Facility.

The district said in the announcement , that the lockout, which means nobody is allowed to enter or exit the school buildings, is a precautionary measure.

The lockout will be lifted once the district is "given the all clear" by Lansing Correctional Facility.

This story will be updated as additional information is available.