Large water main break closes part of S Ridgeview Road in Olathe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A large water main break has closed a short section of S. Ridgeview Road in Olathe.

The Olathe Police Department said the break was reported just before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The street reportedly buckled, causing S. Ridgeview Road to be closed at E. Frontier Lane on the north and E. Sleepy Hollow Drive on the south.

An Olathe spokesperson said city crews were called to repair the main break after a leak was reported.

Water is anticipated to be off for 4-6 hours in the area.

The city spokesperson said fire personnel were "briefly on scene, but the fire engine had been cleared to leave and has returned to duty."

This is a developing story and may be updated.

