Last-minute canvassing for Westwood residents ahead of special election

KSHB 41 reporter Caroline Hogan covers development across the Kansas City area. Share your story idea with Caroline.

There are only a few days left for Westwood residents to drop off their ballots and vote in the April 1st special election.

Residents have been fighting with the City of Westwood for almost two years now, and on Tuesday, residents will decide whether or not Joe D. Dennis Park should be sold to local developers.

Kris Boyle was on the Park Planning Committee and wants to see the sale go through.

"It will bring needed revenue, it’ll bring new opportunities, work spaces, you know, just endless possibilities," Boyle said.

In return, developers are leaving green space for a new park. They say that will be paid for by a Public Benefit TIF, also known as the property taxes from the new development.

"That playground equipment has been here in the 31 years that I’ve lived here," Boyle said. "It’s time to move forward."

Malisa Monyakula and other "save the park" voters agree that the current park needs improvements, including ADA accessibility. But that's about the only thing both sides can agree on.

"I think the development on the table, it’s just, it’s out of scale, it’s out of character, just the design of the buildings, and it’s out of place," Monyakula said.

The anti-development camp hopes a no vote will make the city look at other options to improve the park. Monyakula believes this decision was rushed and not thought through.

KSHB 41 reached out to the City of Westwood. They didn't say anything about their stance but rather encouraged residents to vote by drop box versus mail-in at this point, considering the election is only a few days away.

Both sides are staying positive about the outcome.

"Oh, I am cautiously optimistic," Boyle said. "You know, I just don’t know."

"It’s really hard to say, so I’m trying to be positive," Monyakula said.

Residents have until noon on Tuesday, April 1, to cast their vote.

