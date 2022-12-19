Last minute Kansas City shoppers try to beat Christmas deadline, looming snowstorm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Last minute shoppers are trying to beat the Christmas deadline and the potential for a winter storm.

All across the Kansas City area Monday, people were out trying to check off everything on their shopping list.

"I have nearly everything left to do, more than half," said Cindy Kirtley, who was out shopping Monday. "I'm in denial and I'm going to have to get it done."

Kirtley is just one of many people that have procrastinated, but each for different reasons.

"I have put it off for a little bit because I've been busy," said Marlina Brusick, a Mizzou student.

While Kirtley tells KSHB 41 she waits until the last minute every year, Brusick said she was busy studying for finals at Mizzou.

Whatever the reason for waiting, everyone has a specific reason to be out braving the cold weather on Monday.

"So, I ordered some gifts online, but they haven't come in in time and they were supposed to be delivered and haven't been so far," said Gabby Caponechi, another shopper. "So, I'm a little stressed out trying to find some presents for my parents and also a gift for my sister for her birthday."

With five days left until Christmas, the Kansas City area could be hit with some winter weather later this week, giving people that extra nudge to get their shopping done.

"That's a problem, so tonight's my big night," Kirtley said. "Tonight, I'm going to get it done."

For every procrastinator, there has to be one person that planned ahead. For Kirtley, it's her coworker.

"I started early. I started earlier this year than I normally do, so a little bit of extra luck this year," Anne Wright said.

Last minute shoppers could use some luck this week, because Christmas is coming sooner rather than later.

"Yes, and I have no choice because Christmas will happen whether or not I like it," Kirtley said.

—