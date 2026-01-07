Lathrop, Mo., teen wins entrepreneurship award at National FFA Convention & Expo

KSHB 41 anchor/reporter JuYeon Kim covers agricultural issues and the fentanyl crisis. Share your story idea with JuYeon .

18-year-old Madeliene Pollard of the Lathrop Future Farmers of America chapter was named the Diversified Crop Production - Entrepreneurship award winner at the 98th National FFA Convention and Expo in 2025.

Agricultural proficiency awards honor FFA members who, through Supervised Agricultural Experiences, have developed specialized skills that they can apply toward their future careers.

Over her four years of high school, Pollard expanded her operation from 60 acres of corn to 166 acres and nearly quintupled her soybean acreage.

“I was like, oh my gosh, it’s such a rush of excitement and such a bittersweet moment because, you know, I had worked so hard for this and my ag teacher was able to be there with me,” said Pollard. “I really think it’s just a reflection on how successful like, a little small town can be.”

Her family has been farming in Lathrop for four generations. They work bout 2,500 acres of row crops across four counties. Outside of their farming operations, her grandfather was an agriculture teacher and her father was also involved in FFA while he was growing up.

“Agriculture runs the world," Pollard said. "And I think that’s kind of the mindset that we all do. And I really think that’s what pushes, you know, my dad, my grandpa, the family business to, you know, do more, be successful and really take that to heart."

Pollard’s dad was nominated in high school for the same project she won an award for, but he did not win. For both of them, it feels full circle.

“That’s what we always push for, is for your kids to always try to one up you," said Justin Pollard. "Cause that ultimately, at least in my mind, that tells you maybe you’re doing something right. It’s never been my goal to necessarily push them to come back — either one of my kids. You hope that they see the value of farming in general and see the need and want to come back at some point.”

Pollard says many of her peers are leaving farming because the price of running a farm continues to rise and it takes a special level of commitment to be successful.

But during a time when so many of her peers are leaving the family farm, she wants something different. She plans to pursue a career in agriculture communication and then willingly return to her roots.

“Continue the family legacy,” said Pollard. “I don’t think I’d ever want to see it die.”

