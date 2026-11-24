RAYTOWN, Mo. — Police in Raytown were asking the public to avoid an area near 84th and Lane Drive due to an ongoing standoff on Tuesday afternoon.

Police made the request in a social media post shortly after 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Watch: Law enforcement agencies respond to incident Tuesday afternoon in Raytown

Law enforcement agencies respond to incident Tuesday afternoon in Raytown

A KSHB 41 News crew is on the scene and reports roads are blocked off for several blocks from where the incident was taking place.

A Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department spokesperson was at the scene monitoring for the latest updates.

This is a developing story and will be updated.