Missing 44-year-old woman traveling from Kansas City found safe in Oklahoma

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE, Aug. 7 | The endangered persons advisory for Tava Glover was canceled Friday.

She was found safe in Oklahoma, according to the Yates Center Police Department via the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

ORIGINAL REPORT, Aug. 6 | An endangered persons advisory was issued Thursday for a missing Yates Center, Kansas, woman who was supposed to be traveling home Tuesday from Kansas City.

Law enforcement is asking for the public's help locating Tava Glover, 44. Her family was last in contact with her Tuesday.

Glover is expected to be driving a white 2016 Lincoln MKZ with Kansas plate 9261AGM, per the Yates Center Police Department via the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

She is roughly 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 174 pounds. Her hair is light brown and she has hazel eyes.

Glover is diagnosed with a "serious medical condition" and doesn't have her medication, authorities said.

Police think she may have passed through Pittsburg, Kansas, Miami, Oklahoma, and Ottawa, Kansas, since Tuesday.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or the Yates Center Police Department at 620-625-8640.

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