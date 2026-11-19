KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A lockdown Thursday morning at Belton High School was lifted after a student was located armed with a firearm.

City officials say just before 10 a.m. Thursday, administrators at the high school requested the help of a school resource officer to investigate reports of a student armed with a firearm.

Watch: Belton High School on lock down Thursday after student found armed with firearm

Belton High School on lock down Thursday after student found armed with firearm

Police say the student was located and tried to run away from officers, which prompted the lockdown.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the school was placed into lock down while officers searched the school to ensure the building is safe," the city said on social media .

No injuries were reported.

In a communication early Thursday afternoon with parents, Principal Christopher Kensinger said police had searched the building and found it to be safe, allowing classes to resume.

"This investigation is ongoing by both the school administration and police," Kensinger said, adding the district will follow discipline outlined in district policy, the Missouri Safe Schools Act and the federal Gun-Free Schools Act of 1994.

—