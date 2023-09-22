Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Lawmakers author proposal to try to cut food waste in half by 2030

Food Waste Recycling
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
Pumpkins, along with garden waste and other organic waste, await composting at the Anaerobic Composter Facility in Woodland, Calif., Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. In January 2022, new rules take effect in California requiring people to recycle their food waste in an effort to reduce greenhouse gas emission in landfills. Most cities will allow the food to go in green waste bins before it's taken to facilities like the one in Yolo County to be composted or turned into energy. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Food Waste Recycling
Posted at 1:55 PM, Sep 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-22 14:55:32-04

PORTLAND, Maine — A bipartisan coalition of U.S. lawmakers has introduced a proposal designed to cut food waste in half by 2030.

The lawmakers submitted their legislation on Thursday and said it would improve collaboration between the U.S. Department of Agriculture and regional waste prevention and food recovery organizations. The lawmakers said the proposal would also support new technological innovations and bolster the federal government's approach to food waste.

Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree of Maine and Republican Rep. Mike Lawler of New York proposed the bill in the U.S. House, and Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware and Republican Sen. Jerry Moran of Kansas did so in the U.S. Senate. Pingree said an estimated 30% to 40% of the U.S. food supply is discarded every year, and that is both bad for the environment and a contributor to food insecurity.

Pingree said the proposal "would strengthen the federal government’s approach to food loss by tackling waste in every step of our food system - from prevention research and education to composting and donation programs.”

The proposal would also establish an Office of Food Loss and Waste within the USDA.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone