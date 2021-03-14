Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Lawrence agrees to pay nearly $1M in back overtime

items.[0].image.alt
KSHB
Lawrence Police
Posted at 9:46 PM, Mar 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-13 22:46:21-05

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Lawrence officials have agreed to pay nearly $1 million in back overtime to dozens of firefighter captains, police sergeants and other city employees.

The city said in a news release Friday that the city determined it had mistakenly misclassified some jobs as not eligible for overtime when they actually were.

The Lawrence Journal-World reported that the back payments will be made next month.

The issue goes back to summer 2019, when captains from Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical requested a formal review of their status as exempt from overtime, thinking the city might have overlooked a change in federal standards. The city also conducted its own review.

The back pay will go to 21 fire captains, 24 police sergeants and three city planners.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're Hiring!