Lawrence Farmers Market board says it wants South Park to serve as permanent location

KSHB 41 reporter Lily O’Shea Becker covers Franklin and Douglas counties in Kansas. Share your story idea with Lily .

After more than a decade since the idea of a permanent Lawrence Farmers Market was formed, board member Lori Trojan says the market and its partners have their eyes set on South Park.

Lawrence Farmers Market board wants South Park to serve as permanent location

A feasibility study co-funded by the city, Douglas County, and a Kansas Healthy Food Initiative grant, paired with community feedback, helped decision-makers narrow down possible locations from about 10 sites to one.

Trojan says a permanent farmers market location on 7th Street at Watson Park is "plan B," but that option would take longer and cost more.

Courtesy: Clark Huesemann

Current renderings conceptualize what a permanent farmers' market in South Park could look like. A pavilion, located on the northwest corner of the park, along with covered space in the neighboring Community Building parking lot, would house vendors on Saturdays.

A pavilion space in downtown Lawrence is what the market's board and its partners want.

"It’s the opportunity to add an amenity to our park with multiple uses and with the central use focused on the well-being of our community," Steve Clark, with Clark Hueseman architecture firm, said at the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board meeting on Monday.

Founded in 1854, South Park was the first park in Lawrence. Some of the city's first residents used the public space to grow crops and graze livestock, according to a sign at the park.

Lauren Leslie/KSHB Lori Trojan

“To bring the farmers market here is almost like taking South Park to its original roots," Trojan said. "We feel very excited about that.”

Trojan's roots run deep in Lawrence. In addition to sitting on the market's board, Trojan sells herbs she grows on her farm, located just south of town at the market. She also serves on the steering committee for the permanent location research.

“To have something that could potentially be a year-round location would be extraordinary for the farmers, and would increase their potential for income and increase the community’s ability to get local food year-round," Trojan said.

Trojan said the Lawrence Farmers Market, which currently operates seasonally out of a parking lot at 824 New Hampshire Street, draws over 4,000 customers every Saturday during the market's season.

Lauren Leslie/KSHB Lori Trojan with her Wild Ivy Herb Farm products at the Lawrence Farmers Market

“Those 70 vendors depend on the farmers market for their income," she said.

Clark said the permanent location research process included over 20 formal public engagement sessions. The public overwhelmingly favors South Park as the permanent location, Lori says.

Some public comments submitted to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board show concerns over a loss of green space.

“We would only take up about 10% of South Park with this structure, which would be a covered pavilion," Trojan said.

Trojan said mature trees near the possible site of the pavilion would not be impacted. She said planners are looking into pouring minimal amounts of pavement.

“This pavilion could be used by other organizations in Lawrence, by individuals who want a place to hold weddings, events and birthday parties," Trojan said.

The Lawrence Farmers Market is holding its final town hall meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 14, at 6:30 p.m. at the Lawrence Public Library.

Next, the Lawrence Farmers Market will present its South Park concepts to the Lawrence City Commission. Trojan said an official date for that presentation has not yet been set.

If the South Park location is approved, Trojan said the Lawrence Farmers Market board hopes the permanent space will open in 2027.

