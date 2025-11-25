Lawrence Old-Fashioned Christmas Parade canceled due to threat of equine virus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This year's Lawrence Old-Fashioned Christmas Parade won't be held due to the threat of equine herpesvirus (EHV).

Parade leadership made the “difficult decision” to nix the Dec. 6 parade in the name of safety due to the current EHV outbreak, which is affecting horses in multiple states.

“EHV is a highly contagious virus among horses, and veterinarians and equine health experts recommend limiting travel and avoiding large gatherings of horses during active outbreaks,” a parade spokesperson said in a news release.

The virus poses no risk to humans, but it can spread quickly between horses.

“The health and safety of the horses and our community come first, always,” said Marty Kennedy, president of Lawrence Old-Fashioned Christmas Parade, Inc. “Canceling this year’s parade was an extremely difficult decision, but it is the responsible one. We are grateful to the participants, volunteers, sponsors, and spectators who bring this parade to life each year, and we are committed to coming back next year bigger and better than ever.”

According to the parade’s website, it began in 1993 as a way to highlight the Eldridge Hotel in downtown Lawrence. Since its humble beginnings, the parade has “hosted as many as 70 horse-powered vehicles.”

Yearly, the parade is made possible by local sponsors, such as the City of Lawrence, Explore Lawrence, Cans for the Community, Bo Killough, The Chamber, Eldridge Hotel, Bishop Business Services, Kennedy Glass, End Wrench Horses, Rademacher Financial, Standard Beverage, Lawrence Business Magazine and more.

