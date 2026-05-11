Lawrence police arrest masseur on rape charge; Investigation underway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lawrence Police Department arrested a massage therapist last month, and is asking anyone who may have experienced any inappropriate behavior to contact investigators.

On April 29, 2026, investigators arrested a 31-year-old massage therapist employee of Thai Massage at 951 E. 23rd Street on suspicion of rape.

Police say investigators sent an affidavit to the Douglas County District Attorney's Office for charging consideration. The affidavit alleges non-consensual sexual contact between a male employee and a 19-year-old female massage client.

Investigators were dispatched to the business moments after the alleged incident. Crime scene technicians collected evidence, which is now being processed.

Detectives interviewed the male employee. He was booked into the Douglas County jail and later released while the investigation continues.

The police department says anyone who believes they are a potential victim or who experienced inappropriate behavior at the business to contact the dispatch center at 785-843-TIPS (8477). Reference incident L26022843, or ask to speak to a detective.

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