Lawrence police mourning officer after off-duty death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lawrence, Kansas, Police Department announced Wednesday the loss of one of its officers.

Officer Zachary Garcia-Kerns, who was 28 years old, died April 3 while off duty, according to a press release from the police department.

“Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who love him,” LKPD said in a statement.

Garcia-Kerns had served the community since October 2021, working for the KU Police Department before joining the Lawrence, Kansas, Police Department in November 2023.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is handling the death investigation, and no foul play is suspected at this time, per a press release.

His gift of life donation is expected to save the lives of about 75 individuals.

Services for Garcia-Kerns will be released by his family.

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