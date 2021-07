KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lawrence Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a boy who's been missing since Thursday, July 1.

Trenton Cale Eckles, 12, was last seen at his home in the 800 block of east 11th Street around 5 p.m.

Eckles is about five feet, two inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black track pants and Adidas slides.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at (785)-832-7509.