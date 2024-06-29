Lawrence Public Schools Superintendent Anthony Lewis announces resignation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lawrence Public Schools Superintendent Anthony Lewis is resigning from his position with the district, Board of Education President Kelly Jones shared in a release Saturday.

After six years with USD 497, Lewis has accepted the position of Durham Public Schools superintendent in North Carolina.

“Dr. Lewis has exemplified student-centered and equity-focused leadership the past six years. Under his guidance, USD 497 has aligned our work to our strategic plan, shaping and focusing our efforts to improve student achievement, staff pay, and the financial health of our district," Jones said in a statement.

Lewis first joined the district in 2018.

"This decision is full of mixed emotions,” Lewis said. “It has been an honor to serve as superintendent in Lawrence. Working alongside so many dedicated and talented educators, supportive families, and amazing scholars has been a joy."

The school board plans to meet soon to discuss next steps as the district undergoes a transition in leadership.

