The City of Lawrence confirmed to KSHB 41 News on Tuesday that it's reviewing a site plan for a Costco wholesale store just south of Rock Chalk Park and Lawrence Memorial Hospital Health's West Campus location.

Lawrence residents expect additional growth if Costco plan becomes official

Steve Kelly, vice president of economic development at the Chamber of Commerce in Lawrence, said there have been conversations about a Costco potentially expanding to Lawrence for 10 years.

“It just wasn’t quite right, but apparently things are right now," he said. "We have met whatever their criteria are — population and maybe what they see as a potential for their opportunity in growth.”

The exact location of the proposed 22.5-acre site is northwest of George Williams Way and Mercato Drive in northwest Lawrence.

In addition to the wholesale store, the plan proposes a fueling station with 24 gas pumps, electric vehicle stalls, and a tire center.

The plan calls for 834 parking spots and leaves room for an additional 190 parking spots to be added in the future.

“I’m excited about Costco coming to Lawrence, but I also fear traffic," said West Lawrence resident Susan Osborn. "It’s going to be out here in my neighborhood."

Osborn is one of several Costco customers KSHB 41 News spoke with on Wednesday who say they commute outside their communities to shop at the wholesale store. She said she travels to Johnson County a couple of times a year to shop there.

"I always buy way too much stuff," she said. "I’m hoping I can use it more like a grocery store.”

Osborn said she "thinks it's time for Lawrence to grow."

Kelly and Lawrence resident Robert Szabo say they think a Costco would bring development around the warehouse in West Lawrence.

"You’ve just got this big open field and Costco’s gonna come in and everyone’s going to want to be around them," Szabo said.

Kelly calls Costcos a "magnet."

“It’ll increase the flow of customers and business to Lawrence that maybe might not have been here otherwise," he said.

Oskaloosa resident Joy Krietemeyer travels to Lawrence to do her regular grocery shopping. She said she currently does her wholesale shopping at a Sam's Club in Topeka.

She said if a Costco were to open in Lawrence, she would bring her business there.

"Costco carries different things and the pricing is always awesome," she said.

According to the city, the plan was submitted on Oct. 24 and is 33% complete.

