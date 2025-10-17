Lawrence residents get taste of ongoing development project with new grocery store

KSHB 41 reporter Lily O’Shea Becker covers Franklin and Douglas counties in Kansas. Share your story idea with Lily .

Lawrence residents can now use a lot near the intersection of Iowa Street and Clinton Parkway that sat empty for decades.

Lily O'Shea Becker/KSHB New Dillions grocery store located at 2205 Iowa Street in Lawrence.

Friday marked the grand opening of a new Dillons grocery store in Lawrence at 2205 Iowa Street. It replaced the Dillons located at 1015 W 23rd Street in Lawrence.

"We have been waiting for this store to open for probably about 18 months," said Patricia, a shopper at the new store.

Dillons is the first business to open on the property of what the KU Endowment has named The Crossing at KU, a mixed-use development project currently in the works on the University of Kansas campus.

KU Endowment has owned the 30-acre vacant lot since the 1940s and began plans to build on it about 7 years ago, said James Clarke, KU Endowment senior vice president and chief investment officer.

Lily O'Shea Becker/KSHB New Dillons grocery store opens in Lawrence

"This store has been long awaited and presents a significant investment in Lawrence in more than $30 million," said Steve Dreher, division president of Dillons.

Blank store signs on the property point to future investment.

Lily O'Shea Becker/KSHB

Clarke said project plans include adding housing, retail and entertainment to The Crossing at KU. He said retail, mostly restaurants, to the north of Dillons will break ground soon.

The endowment is not ready to announce additional details.

While The Crossing at KU is located on the university's campus, it's centrally located in the city and geared toward everyone.

Clarke said the housing, which will be rentals, will be suitable for everyone in the Lawrence community, not just students.

Lily O'Shea Becker/KSHB Amanda Crum, Dillons shopper

"I grew up here, so it's changed so much over the 30 years I've lived here, and it's really cool to see all the new things that are coming," Amanda Crum, a shopper at Dillons, said.

