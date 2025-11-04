Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lawrence says its reviewing plan for Costco to open doors near Rock Chalk Park

City of Lawrence/MG2
Rendering of a proposed Costco in Lawrence near Rock Chalk Park.
Posted

The city of Lawrence confirmed to KSHB 41 News it's reviewing a site plan for a Costco wholesale store just south of Rock Chalk Park and Lawrence Memorial Hospital Health's West Campus location.

Site plan for a Costco wholesale store in northwest Lawrence.

The exact location of the proposed 22.5-acre site is northwest of George Williams Way and Mercato Drive in northwest Lawrence.

According to the city, the plan was submitted on Oct. 24 and is 33% complete.

This rendering shows a fueling station for the proposed Costco wholesale store in Lawrence, Kansas.

In addition to the wholesale store, the plan proposes a fueling station with 24 gas pumps, electric vehicle stalls, and a tire center.

The plan calls for 834 parking spots and leaves room for an additional 190 parking spots to be added in the future.

