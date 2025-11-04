Lawrence says its reviewing plan for Costco to open doors near Rock Chalk Park

KSHB 41 reporter Lily O’Shea Becker covers Franklin and Douglas counties in Kansas. Share your story idea with Lily.
The city of Lawrence confirmed to KSHB 41 News it's reviewing a site plan for a Costco wholesale store just south of Rock Chalk Park and Lawrence Memorial Hospital Health's West Campus location.
The exact location of the proposed 22.5-acre site is northwest of George Williams Way and Mercato Drive in northwest Lawrence.
According to the city, the plan was submitted on Oct. 24 and is 33% complete.
In addition to the wholesale store, the plan proposes a fueling station with 24 gas pumps, electric vehicle stalls, and a tire center.
The plan calls for 834 parking spots and leaves room for an additional 190 parking spots to be added in the future.
