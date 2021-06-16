Lawrence teen who Bill Self befriended dies from brain cancer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lawrence teen who Bill Self befriended has died from brain cancer.

Nicholas Parscale, 14, died Tuesday morning, his parents told 41 Action News.

He had been in hospice, where Self, the University of Kansas Jayhawks head basketball coach, continued to visit him after being a guest on Parscale’s podcast.

"His legacy and his impact he is going to have moving forward will last years – I am sure decades,” Self previously told 41 Action News .

Parscale also wrote a book, “What I Wish I Knew Before Cancer,” and Self purchased the first 100 copies when it debuted in December.