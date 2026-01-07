Lawrence will temporarily allow more short-term rental licenses during World Cup matches in Kansas City

KSHB 41 reporter Lily O’Shea Becker covers Franklin and Douglas counties in Kansas. Share your story idea with Lily .

—

Lawrence city commissioners approved changes to the city's short-term rental rules on Tuesday with FIFA World Cup 26 on the horizon.

Current regulations allow three short-term rental licenses per individual or owner within Lawrence city limits. That cap will lift on May 25.

Lawrence will temporarily allow more short-term rental licenses during World Cup matches in KC

Current regulations will go back into effect after World Cup matches conclude in Kansas City in July.

“But then also to have the inspection process for a long-term rental license, so an apartment rental counts as a short-term rental [inspection], to make it easier for both parties to do," said Jeff Crick, director of Lawrence's Planning and Development Services.

In the commission meeting's agenda item report, city staff said they believe the temporary change will help with the expected increase in demand for lodging around the region as Kansas City hosts six World Cup matches.

Andrae Hannon/KSHB Jeff Crick

“We also made a change to our zoning code to allow for non-owner-occupied in certain districts and for owner-occupied in other districts to allow for a level playing field," Crick said.

This change allows non-owner-occupied short-term rentals in the city's R-1 and R-2 zoning districts, which are both low-density districts.

“There’s only so many hotel rooms and accommodation spaces in Lawrence, and we want to make sure that there are at least options for people as they go forward," Crick said.

—