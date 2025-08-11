Leanne Wong wins gold on vault, silver all-around at 2025 US Championships

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overland Park native Leanne Wong had a big weekend at the Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships.

She claimed the vault national title and silver on all-around.

Wong also took third on uneven bars, fifth on balance beam and fifth on floor exercise.

This is her second national title, after winning the 2022 U.S. uneven bars.

Wong was named to her seventh consecutive U.S. Senior National Team, with a chance to claim a 2025 World Championships roster spot, which is set for Oct. 19-25 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Wong represented the U.S. as a replacement athlete at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

She recently graduated from the University of Florida.

Wong attended Blue Valley High School and competed at the GAGE Center in Blue Springs.

