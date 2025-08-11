Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Leanne Wong wins gold on vault, silver all-around at 2025 US Championships

2024 Paris Olympic champion Hezly Rivera wins gold on all-around
Gerald Herbert/AP
Leanne Wong of the University of Florida reacts after competing on the uneven bars during the senior women's finals of the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in New Orleans, Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overland Park native Leanne Wong had a big weekend at the Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships.

She claimed the vault national title and silver on all-around.

Wong also took third on uneven bars, fifth on balance beam and fifth on floor exercise.

This is her second national title, after winning the 2022 U.S. uneven bars.

Wong was named to her seventh consecutive U.S. Senior National Team, with a chance to claim a 2025 World Championships roster spot, which is set for Oct. 19-25 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Wong represented the U.S. as a replacement athlete at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

She recently graduated from the University of Florida.

Wong attended Blue Valley High School and competed at the GAGE Center in Blue Springs.

