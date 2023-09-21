Blue Valley High School grad Leanne Wong selected to U.S. 2023 Women’s World Championships Team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Leanne Wong had plenty to celebrate Wednesday.

Wong once again proved she is one of the world's top gymnasts with her selection to the U.S. 2023 Women's World Championship Team.

The news of her selection came on her 20th birthday.

Wong will be joined on the U.S. team by Simone Biles, Skye Blakely, Shilese Jones and Joscelyn Roberson.

The World Championships begin Oct. 1 in Belgium.

Wong finished fourth in the all-around at the recent USA Gymnastics World Championships Team Selection Camp in Katy, Texas.

An alternate for the Tokyo Olympics, Wong captured a silver medal in the all-round competition at the 2021 world championships shortly after the Games and was part of the 2022 U.S. team that won gold at worlds last fall.

Wong is among the more polished and poised collegiate gymnasts balancing competition simultaneously at both the NCAA and elite levels, according to a story on Wong by the Associated Press.

By next summer, Wong hopes to be chasing gold. She will vie for a spot on USA Gymnastics’ five-woman squad at the Paris Olympics, according to the Associated Press story.

Wong is a graduate of Blue Valley High School and is a pre-med student at the University of Florida.

==