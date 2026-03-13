Leavenworth suspect shoots at police, U.S Marshals during standoff

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A suspect wanted by the Leavenworth, Kansas, Police Department fired at officers and U.S. Marshals during an 11-hour standoff before he was found dead early Friday morning.

Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens said officers had been searching for 36-year-old Joseph Lee Dickey for several weeks, in connection to multiple felonies, before he was located around 1 p.m. Thursday in an apartment complex in the 700 block of North 13th Terrace.

Officers tried to get Dickey to come out for several hours, even using tear gas in an attempt to force him out.

Just after 5p.m. Thursday, Dickey reportedly fired eight to 10 shots at the officers, but none of them were struck. One officer got hit by broken glass but was uninjured. Police did not return fire.

After some time passed, police entered the apartment and found Dickey dead in a bathroom with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, per Leavenworth police.

Investigators cleared the scene shortly after midnight Friday.

An investigation is ongoing.

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