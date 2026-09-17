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Leavenworth woman killed in 2-vehicle crash on K-7 Wednesday evening

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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Leavenworth, Kansas, woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Kansas Highway 7 on Wednesday evening.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says just after 5 p.m. Wednesday, a 2016 Chevy Cruze, driven by Helena Ophelia Tolano-Mouncey made an improper turn onto K7 from Hollingsworth Road in Kansas City, Kansas, and was struck by a 2014 Ford Focus.

The Ford Focus was unable to stop and Tolano-Muncey, 50, of Leavenworth, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford Focus suffered a suspected minor injury.

The investigation is ongoing.

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