Leawood voters to decide on 5/8-cent sales tax in special mail election

LEAWOOD, Kan. — Leawood voters will soon decide on an increased 5/8 cent sales tax to fund street infrastructure, stormwater improvements, and public safety.

On September 8, Leawood's Governing Body approved sending the question to voters via a special mail-ballot for a March 2, 2027 election.

If voters accept the measure, the 5/8 cent sales tax would take effect on October 1, 2027, lasting for 10 years through Sept. 30, 2037.

The City's current 1/8-cent special sales tax wasn't set to expire until June 30, 2028.

It's estimated the current 1/8-cent sales tax generates $1.5 million annually.

If implemented, the 5/8-cent sales tax is expected to gross $7.8 million per year with potential to reach nearly $9 million by 2032.

Part of the reason the City is looking to increase the sales tax is due to the upcoming March 31, 2027 expiration of a Countywide Public Safety III sales tax, known as PS3.

Leawood says it receives about $1.5 million annually through PS3 revenue sharing, that will no longer be available.

This all comes as Leawood adopted its 2027 budget, which includes approximately $89.1 million in citywide expenditures, a four percent increase from this current budget.