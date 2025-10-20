Lee’s Summit celebrates completion of $30M Colbern Road improvement

KSHB 41 News recently hosted a Let's Talk event at Whistle Stop Coffee in downtown Lee's Summit. We want to hear your story ideas about Lee's Summit. Share your idea by sending us an email .

—

Residents in Lee’s Summit celebrated the completion of improvements along Colbern Road on Monday.

Officials hope the improvements will relieve congestion between NE Douglas Street and NW Blue Parkway.

Workers started on the $30 million project in 2023.

“It’s very exciting,” said Mike Vanbuskirk, vice chairman of Newmark Zimmer in Kansas City. “It's been a long time coming, and to be standing here today and look down this road and know what's going on is just truly amazing."

The project was the largest capital infrastructure project in Lee’s Summit.

—