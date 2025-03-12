Lee's Summit church provides teens free dresses for their big dance with Prom Boutique

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — Prom season is here. It's supposed to be a fun time, but for a lot of families, it's too expensive. There's not enough money for dresses, shoes and other accessories.

Wood Chapel United Methodist Church in Lee's Summit helps solve that problem with its Prom Boutique.

Everything needed for the big night is free.

The church offers dresses, shoes, purses, and even jewelry in every size and color. The majority of the goods are donated and in good condition.

Over 1,000 students from across Kansas City will come to the church for their outfits.

Christy Barber is a volunteer who has spent years helping at the boutique.

"We’re just about making sure that everybody who’d like to go to the prom has a chance to be dressed for prom and the celebration without any financial burden," Barber said.

Michelle Garrison is back at the boutique for her second year. Garrison said she felt beautiful and comfortable in her dress last year, so she was excited to come back.

"It makes me feel really comfortable, it makes me feel pretty, it makes me feel like this was meant for me," Garrison said as she modeled the dress she picked for this year's prom.

The Ruskin High School senior, who may not have been able to afford a dress without the boutique, is grateful for the opportunity to pick something out that she loves.

"I’ve gone through periods where I’ve lost a lot of things," Garrison said. "To be in this spot where they’re able to help me and to help others who are in situations like me, or less fortunate, it just feels wonderful."

Barber said it feels wonderful for the volunteers, too.

"It’s just really heartwarming to know that we’ve helped a family have a really special memory," Barber said.

Woods Chapel Church's Prom Boutique is open to the public Wednesday, March 12, and Friday, March 14, from 1-7 p.m. It's also open Saturday, March 15, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Barber said the boutique accepts donations year-round.

