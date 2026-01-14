Lee's Summit City Council approves money for new elementary school

KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

The Lee's Summit City Council unanimously approved a land purchase which could be the new home of Hazel Grove Elementary school, despite knowing the decision may cost the city money in lost tax revenue.

According to the school district, the current Hazel Grove Elementary building is in need of upgrades. That's why it was as one of the projects included in the $225 million bond vote approved by voters in April 2025.

The district decided a new building was better than renovating the current campus due to the costs.

"They need some really big-time improvements. They need more security. They need working toilets. They need more space for sure," said Jessica Hill, a parent whose children attend the school.

Hill said she was thrilled when the bond passed and the new building became a reality.

"They're there for a lot of hours of the day. So they feel loved and supported," Hill said.

This is an unique land purchase proposal for the district as they needed city council approval before submitting the deal.

That's because the land for new building was supposed to generate property tax revenue to pay off the improvements to Blue Parkway, a project the city fronted.

The district, being a tax exempt entity, wouldn't normally pay property taxes.

This was a provision outlined in the land deal called a Community Improvement District. This means cities can outline areas where developments could occur and draw boundary lines to pay off projects with the property taxes .

As explained to the city council, this comes with risks, as they front project costs without a set way to pay it off.

That's why the school district not only needed council approval to buy the land, they needed the property tax fee waived. Both were approved by the council.

This approval means the district can move forward with the land purchase and then construction.

The district estimates the cost of the new building at $44.5 million. The new building will improve safety and increase classroom spaces.

The bond voters approved did not increase taxes. It kept its previous school bond tax.

Jessica Hill said she looks forward to the educational opportunities the new building will provide her children.

"I'm excited for new technology, new furniture, new ways to utilize space so that it can be shifted into different set of learning environments," Hill said.

