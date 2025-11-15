Lee's Summit neighbors share mixed views on possible Costco, large development

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — A proposed 77-acre development near U.S. Route 50 and Missouri Route 291, that includes a Costco and hundreds of housing units, is moving forward in Lee's Summit.

The Lee's Summit Planning Commission approved the project's Phase 1 preliminary proposal on Nov. 14.

Lee's Summit Planning Commission Preliminary Plan with Phase 1 and 2.

The proposal included several different topics, including a traffic study, neighborhood meetings and outlined plans for the new Costco.

The plan includes over 3,000 parking spots in Phase 1, along with restaurants and apartments.

The residents in the neighborhood just south of where the development would go shared mixed reactions to the plans.

One common concern among neighbors is the extra traffic the development will bring.

"Of course seen the changes between infrastructure here," said Ethan Peplow. He works in the area and said it's something he can learn to live with.

Carl Kern lives near where the project will go. He welcomes the potential changes to his neighborhood.

"I'm not afraid of it," Kern said. "I've been around and I've lived at enough places that I know it's going to change the atmosphere here, but that's just part of what you got to pay for, I guess, to get something closer to you."

Kern sees the benefits in the development and says he looks forward to closer shopping opportunities.

"I think it'd be nice," Kern said. "I wouldn't have to drive all the way to Timbuktu to shop at Costco."

When asked what having a Costco in Lee's Summit would say about the area, Kern said he sees positives.

"That it's growing, it's growing. And I don't think it's going to stop growing," Kern said.

However, not all neighbors share Kern's excitement for the expansion.

Norma Hackney shared several concerns about the development's impact on her community.

"There's a lot of concerns for us," Hackney said.

Hackney said increased traffic, safety issues, and flooding problems that her neighborhood already faces are some of her top concerns.

She also asked about the schools and if they can manage a large increase in new families in Lee's Summit.

The concerns have led her to consider a move.

"I'm ready to move," Hackney said.

It's a decision she doesn't want to make, but fears could become necessary.

Hackney said she's dedicated over 30 years to Lee's Summit building a life in the area.

"I lost my husband in the house and we've had great memories here," Hackney said. "I love Lee's Summit. It's been my home, but just can't see, you know, seeing all these buildings everywhere when there used to be life."

Several steps remain before construction can begin on either phase of the development. Phase 1 will go to City Council for approval, while Phase 2 is expected to be presented at the Planning Commission meeting in December.

