Lee’s Summit officials break ground on $900M ‘Discovery Park’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials in Lee’s Summit broke ground Tuesday on a $900 million, 3.9 million square-foot mixed use project named “Discovery Park.”

The project, which sits on a nearly 270-acre site near the Interstate 470 and NE Douglas Street Interchange, will feature a mix of hotels, office space, apartments, a “one-of-a-kind” riverwalk district and a four-acre recreational lake where users can kayak and paddle board.

Courtesy Discovery Park Lee's Summit

Construction of the phased project started this fall, with additional phases set to begin all the way through 2031.

The project hopes to have the first businesses - a Marriott Towneplace Suites and Home2 Suites by Hilton, open in time for Kansas City’s hosting of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

A development packet distributed as part of Tuesday’s announcement details 650,000 square feet of retail, office, entertainment and hospitality space.

Roughly 2,800 apartment units are planned, with more than 1,400 spaces in a parking structure. In addition to the recreational lake, developers say Discovery Park will include access to more than five miles of nature trails.

Courtesy Discovery Park Lee's Summit

On Tuesday, developers provided additional details of the project’s first phase, dubbed “The Village.” The first phase is located immediately west of NE Douglas St. and immediately north of NW Colbern Road.

The Village is set to include more than 80,000 square feet of commercial, office, retail and restaurant space, with nearly 590 apartment units, an athletic club and several businesses.

Additional phases named Discovery Crossing and Promenade would be constructed starting in August 2024 and March 2024 respectively. A fourth “zone” that would stretch west to N. Main Street would begin work in March 2028.

