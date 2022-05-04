Lee's Summit police shut down I-470 due to suspicious item

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lee's Summit Police Department were dispatched Wednesday morning to the area of Interstate 470 and Strother Road on a report of a suspicious item that, after investigation, appeared to be a type of commercial-grade explosive material.

The item was on the west side of I-470 in the grass median between the southbound lanes of I-470 and Independence Avenue, according to a release from the department.

"Investigation revealed the item appeared to be some type of commercial grade explosive material," the release said. "Officers summoned the LSPD EOD team to the scene and technicians were unable to safely move the device so it was destroyed in place."

To destroy the device, LSPD shut down both lanes of I-470 for about 30 minutes to create a safe zone.

The item was rendered safe, and traffic was reopened along I-470.

"There were no injuries reported with the incident,” the release said.