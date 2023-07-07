Lee's Summit tattoo shop offers Taylor Swift ink ahead of concert

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There may not be a more quintessential mark of a committed fan than a tattoo.

The Cherry Bomb Co., a Lee's Summit tattoo shop, is leaning into the Taylor Swift buzz in the metro area with a three-day flash event.

"I know a lot of tattoo shops don't do this kind of thing, but we love doing it," said Wendy Scott Creason, owner of The Cherry Bomb Tattoo Co. "It makes people crazy happy, they're super stoked to be here. Everybody's usually in an awesome mood."

Dozens of Swifties lined up to get their tattoos ahead of the concert.

"This will be my first Taylor Swift one," said Keara Blum, just before the tattoo artist began her work. "I really want the Folklore flower that's like folklore in cursive as the stem with like the flowers on it."

About 60 fans walked out with fresh ink Thursday afternoon and Creason expects even more Swifties on Friday.

