Lee's Summit went from ban on neon to neon brilliance with 50+ outdoor signs

Neon signs are often seen as a sign of the past, but in Lee's Summit, it's the present and future.

Downtown Lee's Summit glows brightly with blue's, pink's, and yellow's from neon signs above the local businesses.

The custom sign creators are also local business owners. Their shop is just off 3rd Street, the main road in downtown.

Dave Eames and Ben Wine are the founders of Fossil Forge, a shop dedicated to making signs. Eames started the business from his home before moving to their current location in 2015.

At that time, neon signs were not allowed in the city's central business district. The ban on neon lasted until 2017 when Eames and several community members petitioned the city council to remove the block.

Since the ban was lifted, Eames and Wine have created over 50 outdoor custom neon signs that line downtown businesses. The pair have more in the works.

"It’s typically one-of-a-kind signs. We don’t make 20 Panda Express signs a year. We make a single Libations and Company sign," said Eames.

While the businesses are responsible for their own signs. the city commissioned Fossil Forge to create the large neon Green Street sign located on the $44 million investment.

Those signs shine bright each night.

It's an unique feature that sets Lee's Summit apart.

Eames and Wine said other downtown's are using Lee's Summit as an example. Other businesses going to Fossil Forge for signage.

The company is currently working on more projects for Lee's Summit and other communities in Missouri.