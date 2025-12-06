KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Braden was reporting on another event in Lee's Summit when he found out how the city is working to be recognized as a premier destination for people coming to the area for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

All over Kansas City, people are excited about the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Lee's Summit leaders and its residents say they're positioning their city as a top destination for fans during the tournament.

Lee's Summit working to be premier destination for World Cup 2026

That effort starts with community preparation.

"We want to make sure our local businesses and retailers are as prepared as they can be," Laura Maxwell said.

Lee's Summit Goals 2026 co-chairs Laura Maxwell and Jon Ellis said their program is getting the city ready for what could come and make sure current residents want to stay.

"We want to attract those visitors, but we hope all the things that we're doing will encourage our residents to stay and enjoy and have fun in Lee's Summit as well," Maxwell said.

KSHB 41's Braden Bates spoke with Bob and Gina Hartnett, high school sweethearts who started calling Lee's Summit home in the 1960s.

They said the city's growth is remarkable. When they moved the town it only had around 8,000 people. Now over 100,000 people live there.

"It's fun to see it grow," Gina Hartnett said.

The couple remembers celebrating when a McDonald's came to town. Now they're looking forward to World Cup parties.

"I hope we get a lot of visitors to Lee's Summit so we can show our town off," Bob Hartnett said.

Hartnett said he knows the benefits major events like the World Cup have on communities from personal experience.

"I've had the opportunity of going to several Olympic towns after the Olympics," Bob Hartnett said. "There was still a good vibe. The citizens were happy. They put their best foot forward."

The Hartnetts hope local businesses will reap the rewards, particularly the smaller shops that make the city stand out.

"There's a lot of local mom and pop," Gina Hartnett said. "You know, hard working people and you can enjoy that. When we travel we like to go to the local places as opposed to places that are nationwide already."

Residents said soccer is a sport that spans generations and brings people together globally.

With a six-month outlook, Lee's Summit has concrete plans.

Futball Fridays will start in June, and for five weeks Green Street Market will become a hub as the World Cup takes place.

