Leeton, Missouri church fire investigated as arson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County Fire Protection District says a fire on Monday Night at the Leeton United Methodist Church was intentionally set.

That has prompted an arson investigation by the Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office.

Firefighters from the Johnson County Fire Protection District and the Warrensburg Fire Department were dispatched shortly after 9:15 p.m. to the church at 106 North Wall Street in Leeton.

When they arrived, they say heavy smoke and flames were visible from inside the 129-year-old church.

It took 3 hours to bring the fire under control.

Despite extensive damage, investigators say the church is still standing and they were able to save some items from inside.

"It's heartbreaking to see a place that has stood for generations be deliberately set on fire," said JCFPD Captain Joe Jennings in a news release.

Captain Jennings urges anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Missouri Arson Hotline at 1-800-39-ARSON (7766).

A cash reward is available for information leading to an arrest.