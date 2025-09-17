Legends Outlets sold to new owner

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Legends Outlets in Kansas City, Kansas has been sold to a new owner.

Tanger acquired the shopping center on Tuesday for $130 million, using a $115 million CMBS loan that matures in November 2027.

The company estimates an 8 percent return during the first year.

"Legends in Kansas City aligns perfectly with our strategy to acquire well-located, open-air centers supported by strong residential and economic market fundamentals," said Stephen Yalof, President and CEO of Tanger, in a news release.

According to Tanger, Legends Outlets is 93 percent occupied.

Tanger will rename the shopping center Tanger Kansas City at Legends.

This is the fourth outlet center of seven total open-air shopping centers to join Tanger's portfolio since 2022.