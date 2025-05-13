Lenexa-based All For Moms Foundation mission sees growth, more complex cases

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In the past two years, the All For Moms Foundation has ramped up its commitment to serving families in need.

They now complete two missions each month. Each mission focuses on supporting mothers and families by helping reduce clutter and organize around the house.

The Foundation's CEO, Allie Lohman, says extreme clutter often signifies deeper trauma.

“We’re not coming from a place of judgment,” she said. “It’s an honor to come in and really pull these moms out of the depths and get back to baseline.”

They provide not just cleaner homes, but also essential items for their children - supporting their dignity and well-being.

Originally aimed at aiding moms with smaller clean-up tasks, the foundation has shifted its focus toward more severe clutter situations. Many of their referrals come from child protective services, highlighting the impact of environmental factors on familial relationships.

Currently, the foundation is promoting initiatives to help families relocating from Aspen Place, recognizing longstanding water issues and the gap in city resources.

“This is our whole concept of a village,” Lohman explained, as they mobilize volunteers and organize community support efforts in times of need.

The All For Moms Foundation is offering former Aspen Place residents the chance to request help unpacking in their new homes once they find them.

For the next 60 days, the foundation will have a sign up for help unpacking on their Facebook page.

If you're interested in volunteering, donating or seeking assistance, visit the All For Moms Foundation website.

Your support can make a significant difference - after all, what’s it cost mom? Nothing. Their services are completely free, fueled by the donations of the community.

