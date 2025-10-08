Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lenexa City Council to consider 11-story building 'The Rise' at City Center

Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Planning officials in Lenexa reviewed a proposal earlier this week for an 11-story mixed-use development to be located in the City Center project.

Dubbed “The Rise,” the building would be located at the southeast corner of W. 87th Street and Renner Boulevard.

The development would include 132 apartments, nearly 5,300 square feet of office space and a 2,200-square-foot restaurant and bar.

The land, located just west of Interstate 435, currently sits undeveloped.

Lenexa staff recommended approval of the development at the Lenexa Planning Commission meeting on Monday.

