Lenexa police officer shoots man during 'physical struggle' outside apartment

LENEXA, Kan. — A Lenexa police officer shot a man in the leg during a "physical struggle" while responding to a reported domestic disturbance Monday evening, the department said.

Police said officers were called to an apartment in the 11900 block of West 77th Terrace at about 7:33 p.m. Officers had responded to a disturbance at the same apartment earlier around 6:20 p.m.

According to police, when the first officer arrived for the second call, the officer encountered an adult male suspect outside the apartment and a "physical struggle" followed, during which the officer fired a department-issued firearm, striking the man in the leg.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, authorities said.

The officer, who was not identified, was also taken to a hospital for a precautionary evaluation. The officer is not believed to have been injured, police said.

The Johnson County Officer-Involved Critical Incident Investigation Team was activated to conduct an independent investigation, which the department said is standard procedure. The Merriam Police Department is serving as the host agency for the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Merriam Police Department at 913-322-5560 or the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.