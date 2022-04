KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lenexa Police Department is searching for a missing 13-year-old.

Zoey Creedon was last seen getting off the school bus Friday at 4:00 p.m. at 61st Street and Monrovia Street in Shawnee, Kansas, according to police.

LPD says Creedon is around 5 feet tall and weighs around 100 lbs.

She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, shorts, a red sweater and a gray backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.