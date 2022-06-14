Watch
Lenexa police seek parent, guardian of child found on Tuesday

Lenexa found child
Courtesy Lenexa Police
Lenexa police are seeking the parents or guardians of a child found near the 9800 block of Rosehill Road Tuesday.
Lenexa found child
Posted at 1:44 PM, Jun 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-14 15:03:32-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lenexa Police Department is attempting to locate a parent or guardian of a child found in Lenexa, Kansas, on Tuesday.

Police say the girl was found wandering an apartment complex by citizens at around 9 a.m. this morning near the 9800 block of Rosehill Road. Police were notified at 11:30 a.m. and took custody of her.

An image of the child was shared by the Lenexa Police Department on Twitter.

Anyone who recognizes the child is asked to contact police at 913-477-7301.

