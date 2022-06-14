Lenexa police seek parent, guardian of child found on Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lenexa Police Department is attempting to locate a parent or guardian of a child found in Lenexa, Kansas, on Tuesday.

Police say the girl was found wandering an apartment complex by citizens at around 9 a.m. this morning near the 9800 block of Rosehill Road. Police were notified at 11:30 a.m. and took custody of her.

An image of the child was shared by the Lenexa Police Department on Twitter.

🚨FOUND CHILD: We are trying to locate the parent/guardian of this child who was found wandering around an apartment complex near the 9800 block of Rosehill Rd today around noon. If you recognize this child, please call our dispatch center at 913-477-7301. pic.twitter.com/2cqvK0Lonb — Lenexa Police (@LenexaPolice) June 14, 2022

Anyone who recognizes the child is asked to contact police at 913-477-7301.