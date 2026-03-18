Lenexa safety officials warn of increase in diseased raccoons reports

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lenexa Police Department reported its animal control officers are seeing more raccoons in the area exhibiting signs of canine distemper.

The viral disease typically affects animals like raccoons, foxes and skunks, and it could cause them to come across as disoriented, lethargic or abnormally tame, per a social media post from Lenexa police.

LPD said residents should never feed wildlife as it increases contact between animals and can contribute to the disease spreading.

If you find a raccoon that looks sick or is acting unusual, contact the dispatch center at 913-477-7301.

Residents are also encouraged to check their pet’s vaccination records and make sure those are current.

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