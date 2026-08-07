Lenexa’s city manager plans to retire after serving in role since 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city of Lenexa announced Friday that its city manager is retiring after serving the community for nearly three decades.

Beccy Yocham was appointed as the fourth city manager in 2019, and she previously served as the community development director and the deputy city attorney.

“We are deeply grateful for Beccy’s decades of dedicated service to Lenexa,” Lenexa Mayor Julie Sayers said in a press release. “Her thoughtful, steady leadership has helped shape our community and strengthen the organization for our employees. She is a valued and respected leader whose impact will be felt in Lenexa for many years to come.”

Yocham was a key player in Lenexa City Center’s development, and she is credited with strengthening the city’s management team and guiding strategies for major projects, a press release said.

Lenexa’s governing body, directed by the mayor, will carry out a nationwide search for the next city manager.

Yocham will remain in the role until her successor is named and starts working, per a press release.

The city will share updates as the search progresses.

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