During our Let's Talk: Belton event last Wednesday, we learned more about the history of the Belton Railroad and its operating train for visitors.

Belton operational historical train

Let's Talk: All aboard at the Belton Railroad

Wanda Thompson with the Belton Railroad shared its history and future projects and events on the train.

The train is operational and open to visitors on Saturdays at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $17.

Thompson says the organization is currently looking for volunteers, engineers, conductors and donors to keep the train up and running for guests.

To learn more information about the Belton Railroad, click here.