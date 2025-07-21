Let's Talk: Leavenworth - River City Community Players Theatre highlights building's rich history

VOICE FOR EVERYONE | Share your voice with KSHB 41’s Rae Daniel

On the corner of 500 Delaware Street in Leavenworth, Kansas, history stands tall.

River City Community Theatre

Historic theatre in Leavenworth

That history, is the Performing Arts Center, and it's home to the River City Community Players for nearly 50 years.

The building itself has been around since the late 1930s. It was known as 'The Hollywood Theatre' and Leavenworth's only movie palace.

It's a registered historic building in Leavenworth, with some historic pieces showcased in the halls, including deco lighting, film projectors and the theatre's very first movie ticket, Shirley Temple. The building was later given to the city and the River City Community Players acquired it in the late 1970s.

President of the The River City Community Players, Marianne Tennant shared the rich history of the theatre.

Tim Hellhake | KSHB Marianne Tennant - President River City Community Players

"This was their prime entertainment during a period of time," Tennant said. "For Leavenworth, they used to have a trolley come from the Fort to here so when they opened, it was 25 cents and you paid 15 cents upstairs for the balcony and popcorn was only 5 cents."

During the 1930s, the theatre was also segregated. People of color had to be seated towards the back of the balcony, with separate bathroom facilities and concessions.

Today, that area is used as storage for costumes, furniture props and lighting and everyone sits up close.

The theatre group does about six to seven theatre events each year, with over 100 musicals to date.

Several people have walked through the theatre doors, including artist, Melissa Etheridge, a Leavenworth native, who performed at the theatre during her high school years.

Melissa Terrien was a part of the Leavenworth Theatre when she was younger. She later went into the Air Force and came back to the theatre, which she calls her second home.

Terrien says what's unique about the city is that it's a transient city, where people from all over the world will take the stage, even if they're not here for long.

Tim Hellhake | KSHB Melissa Terrien - Leavenworth Theatre

"We have a lot of, especially spouses of military that are always on our stage, so we always have a new cycle of talent so it's a lot of fun," Terrien said. "I know last year, we had somebody from Australia who was on our stage and it was so fun to work with her and learn bout her and what life is like over there. And so I say any given time, we have at least a handful of people on stage in a show who are apart of a military who get to experience us and it's a lot of fun."

Tennant says it brings even more flavor to the city of Leavenworth.

"We have different people that come that bring their uniqueness. We've had army wives who've come and been on stage, who've only been here a year, but they come and embrace what they can or they come and get entertained," Tennant said. "We have that uniqueness because we have the fort, it's people from all over. It's not just people who have been here forever and ever, but they come and they bring their little flavor."

For the past six to eight weeks, The River City Community Players have been rehearsing 'Tarzan- The Stage Musical.' Here are the show times at the Performing Arts Center:



Friday, July 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 27 at 2:00 p.m.

Friday, August 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 3 at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets are about $12 online. You can also call to reserve a seat at 913-651-0027.

For more information about upcoming shows by the River City Community Players, click here.