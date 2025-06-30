Let's Talk | Longtime friends talk life, friendship in Gardner, Kansas

GARDNER, Kan. — In Gardner, Kansas, if you're stepping into Groundhouse Coffee on a Thursday morning, you'll smell the coffee and hear the conversations.

You'll also probably hear lots of laughter toward the back from six women who've made a tradition of coming here once a week for coffee and conversation.

These women are Janet Strack, Julie Highfill, Gale Kauffman, Merle Schick, Julie Sutton and Kathi Flynn.

Let's Talk: Longtime friends talk life, friendship in Gardner, KS

Not only do these women laugh together weekly, but they also grew up with each other in Gardner.

"That was the first time I met Julie; I recall it vividly," Merle Schick said. "We were in a Christmas concert being on a stage or something, and she goes, 'Hi, I'm Julie.'"

VOICE FOR EVERYONE | Share your voice with KSHB 41’s Rae Daniel

They've seen each other in the early phases of life.

"I was experimenting with makeup," Kathi Flynn said. "And Julie whispered at me, 'Kathi, Kathi ... you got a little bit of eyeshadow right there.'"

They've celebrated the highlights during Gardner sports games.

Rae Daniel | KSHB Julie Highfill -Gardner Gals

"In '75, we were sophomores and our basketball team went to state, and that was huge for us," Julie Highfill said. "It had been a long time for the town. Of course, now we're 6A football champs."

They've also been there for each other during the hardships in life.

Rae Daniel/KSHB This group of women grew up in Gardner, Kansas. They share how they've remained close throughout the years and growing up in Gardner.

"My husband passed away. Actually, I think the coffee started with this one right here," Julie Sutton said while pointing to Flynn. "And they were all there through it all, bringing food, giving me support. There just wasn't any questions; they just were there."

They've continued to lean on each other through the high and low points in life.

"They're my rock," Janet Strack said. "They're just very special all the time, whether it's a joy, a sorrow, or anything."

Rae Daniel | KSHB Janet Strack - Gardner Gals

Gale Kauffman said this group of women is a sounding board for "everything."

The group has even leaned on each other's families.

"My mom died in '93, and I think mine was probably the first," Flynn said. "And these guys shared their mothers with all of us, and Janet's got the last mother living. She calls us our other girls."

Rae Daniel | KSHB Kathi Flynn - Gardner Gals

Kauffman said these women are able to lighten the mood, even through the darkest times.

"I think we lighten the heaviness of our lives," Kauffman said. "I mean, I think we can laugh at even our despair."

They shared why they've stayed in Gardner.

"It's where the family is and the friends," Strack said.

Highfill said she's watched the city grow as she's grown.

"I think it's just grown and grown since high school," Highfill said. "We've all had normal school fun together, and it's just great to have people that remember those things."

Rae Daniel | KSHB Gayle Kauffman- Gardner Gals

For Kauffman, she says it's just home.

"I would lose more support than I would gain out of Gardner," Kauffman said. "So I stay."

And they catch up over coffee.

"I really look forward to my Thursday mornings," Kauffman said.

—