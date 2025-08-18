6th-grade Grain Valley teacher talks back-to-school excitement, cell phone policy

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — Liz Green calls her Grain Valley North Middle School math classroom her "home away from home."

It's adorned with signs that read, "Believe in yourself," and "Greatness coming soon." The words of affirmation will welcome sixth-grade students back to school on Tuesday.

"I remember when I was a kid, and going to middle school was a big deal," Green said.

It's a big transition.

"I think a lot of them think it's going to be scary, and lockers and different classes and homework. And once they get here, you can see their nerves kind of fall off them," Green said.

A new Missouri law banning the use of personal electronic devices during school has changed policies across the state, but at Grain Valley North Middle School, it's one less thing students have to adjust to.

"We've always had a no cell phone policy at North Middle School," Green said.

Green said she hasn't experienced much pushback from sixth-graders regarding phones.

“I would say about half the kids have a cellphone; not everyone in sixth grade has a cellphone," she said.

Green and another teacher established the Big Sis Club five years ago. Its goal is to build face-to-face quality time among the Grain Valley North Middle School community.

"We make bracelets for the elementary school girls who are going through a hard time," she said.

Over the years, the club has grown from 25 students to 75. Just like when a new school year begins, Green says new friendships are formed.

"It's such an exciting time — the first day of school — meeting all the new faces and learning all the new names," she said.

