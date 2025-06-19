Gardner Police Department connects with local teens through 2nd annual Youth Police Academy

GARDNER, Kan. — This week, the Gardner Police Department held its second annual Police Youth Academy to build connections with local teenagers.

Ten teens participated in the academy, where they attended hands-on learning sessions on situations from mock traffic stops to mock homicide investigations.

On Wednesday, attendees conducted mock traffic stops.

Lauren Leslie/KSHB Emma Richmond

"Once you build those bad habits as you get older, it's harder to fix those," Justin Weathers, patrol sergeant, said about why it's important to teach teens about traffic enforcement.

This year was Emma Richmond's second time attending the youth academy.

"I love going out and just doing random things to just get out there and experience stuff, and this was one of those things," she said.

Lauren Leslie/KSHB Patrol Sergeant Justin Weathers instructs the Gardner Police Department's Police Youth Academy on how to conduct a mock traffic stop.

For attendees like Richmond, the academy is an opportunity to see their school resource officers and local officers, like Weathers, at work.

"The biggest thing is that I never want them to be afraid of me," Weathers said. "I, as well as the Gardner Police Department, are your safe place. I want them to be able to trust us."

