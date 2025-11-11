Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLet's Talk

Actions

KSHB 41 hosts Let's Talk event Tuesday to hear residents in Midtown Kansas City, Missouri

KSHB 41's JuYeon Kim and Kevin Holmes were among those taking story ideas Tuesday night as part of our Let's Talk series at Tower Tavern in midtown Kansas City, Missouri.
KSHB 41 meets with Midtown Kansas City residents in latest Let's Talk
Rick and JuYeon.jpg
Posted
and last updated

KSHB 41 anchor/reporter JuYeon Kim covers agricultural issues and the fentanyl crisis. She and anchor Kevin Holmes hosted the Midtown Let's Talk. Share your story idea with JuYeon.

KSHB 41 News hosted its latest Let's Talk event Tuesday night, and we have Midtown Kansas City, Missouri, resident Rick Tolliver to thank.

It was an email Tolliver sent us a few weeks ago asking when we were going to host a Let's Talk event in his neighborhood.

KSHB 41 meets with Midtown Kansas City residents in latest Let's Talk

From 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, KSHB 41's JuYeon Kim, Kevin Holmes and others met with Midtown residents and business owners at Tower Tavern to hear what was on their minds.

LEARN MORE | KSHB 41 Let's Talk series

"I think the sense of community in Midtown has gone downhill; I feel like it needs a lot of improvement," Tolliver said. "I think our police department is great. I love our mayor. I just feel that Midtown needs to be looked at."

Tolliver said he was optimistic that the new KC Streetcar Main Street Extension, which opened last month, would help draw more attention to his part of town.

If you weren't able to make it to Tuesday's event, you can drop a story idea in the form below. You can also send us an email.

JuYeon Kim

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KSHB 41 Let's Talk